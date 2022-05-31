Police name man, 59, who died following incident in Hartlepool

Police have named a 59-year-old man who died following an incident in Hartlepool.

Mark Davison, from Easington, in County Durham, died after the incident in York Road on Friday 27 May.

In a tribute, his family said he was “a larger than life character who was taken too soon".

They said: “Mark was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.

"He is in the thoughts and prayers of his family and friends in the UK and in Gambia.”

Cleveland Police said a man and woman, both aged in their forties, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The man has been bailed and the woman has been released under investigation while inquiries are ongoing.