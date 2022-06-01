Newcastle's first Asian and Muslim lord mayor has said his year in the role has left him "at ease" with his family's tragic past.

Habib Rahman made history last year when he became the first non-white person to step into the city's highest ceremonial position in 800 years - a title he held until last week.

The Labour councillor has previously spoken about the grief he and his family have endured over the killing of his father, Azizur, who was stabbed in the Wallsend takeaway where he worked just ten days after moving to Tyneside in 1977.

Having pledged to use his term as lord mayor to fight against hate and discrimination, Cllr Rahman said the experience left him feeling "relaxed and at ease".

He added that the respect that came with the office helped give his mother, Ashrafia Khanon, a sense of "pride and reassurance".

"The challenge continues"

The Elswick ward representative did not speak any English when he came to Newcastle with his mum and six brothers from Bangladesh in 1985.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "It is the best feeling that any of us, as her boys, could have.

"She realised and she saw, in her eyes, how respected and appreciated her son was - and therefore if I am, then she is too and we all are too.

"I think any notion of fear or feeling of bad emotion or hate has been totally eradicated.

"She is not concerned about any of her sons anymore, she is comfortable and confident that her boys are safe.

"But the challenge continues to make our terraces, our city, our region, and our world a better and safer place for every one of us."

Prince Charles meeting lord mayor Habib Rahman during a visit to Newcastle in November 2021. Credit: Steve Brock

Cllr Rahman's mother recently travelled back to Bangladesh to visit her husband's grave to speak to him about her son's time as mayor.

The former youth worker admitted to feeling a "a weight of responsibility" as the only black and Muslim lord mayor in Newcastle's history, adding: "It is horrible and it is tough being the first in anything because all of a sudden you have that expectation.

"I suppose you are mindful of the critics who will inevitably be there to find fault or criticise you in every step."

He is now hoping his experience will inspire more people from minority communities to enter the traditionally white and male-dominated arena of city politics.

The outgoing lord mayor, who has been succeeded by Karen Robinson, said his only disappointment in office were restrictions preventing him from raising more funds for charities he supports including Show Racism the Red Card.

Cllr Rahman has served on the council since 2010 and said he was not sure whether or not he would stand for another term next year.

