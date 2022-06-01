Actor Johnny Depp has been spotted outside a pub in Newcastle.

This video was captured by Darren Williams and posted on the social media site @DazWilliams

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is rumoured to be performing with guitarist Jeff Beck on stage at The Sage in Gateshead.

So far he has been spotted on stage with Jeff Beck in London and also in Sheffield.

His appearance comes on the same evening he learnt he had won his multi-million dollar US lawsuit against his former wife Amber Heard.