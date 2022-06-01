Passengers travelling abroad from Newcastle are being reassured the airport is not experiencing the chaos seen elsewhere in the country.

Newcastle Airport has confirmed that holidaymakers don't need to arrive any earlier than their airline recommends.

Only one flight - an easyJet plane bound for Bristol - was cancelled on Wednesday 1 June.

The advice comes after passengers at the likes of Birmingham Airport faced queues so long they had to wait out the terminal building, while others have been hit by cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Tui flights.

A spokesperson for Newcastle Airport said: "We continue to recommend passengers follow advice from their airline as to how long before their flight the check-in desk will open.

"There is no need for passengers to arrive at the airport any earlier than their airline advises."

The airport said that, so far this year, 98% of passengers have gone through security in six minutes or less.

The spokesperson added: "As a business we have been working hard to prepare for the increase in passengers that we have seen in the build up to the summer season and are very much looking forward to welcoming passengers from across the region back to the airport."

