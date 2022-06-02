Johnny Depp gave a bar manager parenting advice during a surprise visit to a Newcastle pub as his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard ended.

The Hollywood actor was spotted on an evening out with Sam Fender and Jeff Beck around the time the case came to a close.

Mr Depp won his US lawsuit against Heard after a jury found her 2018 article in the Washington Post defamatory.

Lauren Whittington, general manager at Newcastle's Bridge Tavern, told ITV News Tyne Tees she was stunned to see the Pirates of the Caribbean star in her pub."None of us could believe it, he went unnoticed for maybe an hour before anyone realised it was him and Jeff Beck just sat eating Fish and Chips together in the corner.

Johnny Depp gives parenting advice to pregnant bar manager Laura, at the Bridge Tavern in Newcastle. Credit: Laura Whittington

"His security came over and asked if there was any way we could get Sam Fender in without people ambushing him, so we shut off our upstairs terrace for them to go up there, they were really grateful and stayed for a couple of hours, with Sam staying long after Johnny and Jeff left."

The singer and actor spoke to Lauren about the Tyne Bridge and the walkways behind the pub, she said.

She added: "He noticed I’m pregnant and was asking me how long I have left, then he was giving me some advice on nappies, lack of sleep, and the first few weeks of parenthood, saying it’ll be the greatest gift I ever receive and I won’t know love like it until I look into her eyes for the first time.

"He was also talking about his kids, who are grown up now, and how magical being a parent is."

Laura said she had encountered a few celebrities working in pubs over the years, but felt Depp was by far the most humble and down to earth guy she had met.

She said: "He left about an hour before the verdict and said he had a zoom call about it, so we wished him luck and thanked him for being so kind, and he thanked us for having him."

Justice has been done but what will the impact of the circus around this case be on victims of domestic violence? Correspondent Geraint Vincent explains.

Depp had been rumoured to be in Newcastle ahead of an appearance on stage with guitarist Jeff Beck at The Sage Gateshead on Thursday.He had previously appeared on stage at Beck's gigs in London and in Sheffield in the days before jurors delivered their verdict in the high-profile case.Depp sued Heard over a Washington Post article she wrote, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name. However his lawyers argued at trial that it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused the Aquaman actress while they were together.

After a six-week trial, jury members on Wednesday (1 June) found Depp should be awarded $15 million in damages; comprising $10 million (£8m) in punitive damages and $5m (£4m) in compensatory damages.

The moment the judge delivers the verdicts on Depp's claims.

However, the judge said state law caps punitive damages at $350,000 (£280,000), meaning Depp was awarded $10.35m.

Following the rulings, Depp said he was “humbled” that the jury had “given me my life back”.

Heard said she was "heartbroken" and "disappointed with what this verdict means for other women”.

