Johnny Depp to play Sage Gatehead with Jeff Beck

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp was pictured entering the Sage Gateshead as it was confirmed he will join Jeff Beck for the remainder of his UK tour.

Depp, 58, who on Wednesday won his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard, 36, had previously surprised audiences and fans when he joined Beck on stage in Sheffield and at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The actor, who previously collaborated with Beck on the 2020 track Isolation, will now also perform in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and York.

The Hollywood superstar has been spotted at various locations on Tyneside including with singer Sam Fender.