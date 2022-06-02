Police are urgently appealing to trace missing 20-year-old Grant Lowry in Hartlepool.

Grant was last seen around 8pm yesterday evening (Weds 1 June) and may have been headed towards the Summerhill area.He is believed to be wearing a dark coloured Under Armour tracksuit and carrying a black Adidas backpack.Anyone who may have seen Grant or anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on 101, quoting incident number 093521.