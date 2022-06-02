Boy band The Wanted have pulled out of a Newcastle concert stating it is "too soon" to take to the stage after their band mate's death.

The Wanted were due to headline the Ladies Day event at Newcastle Racecourse on 23 July, but have cancelled their upcoming performance.

Posting on social media, the band said after reflecting "with a heavy heart" that they could not perform just two months after losing Tom Parker.

The Bolton-born singer died in March at the age of 33.

His death followed a long battle with terminal brain cancer glioblastoma, his partner confirmed.

Tom Parker, 33, died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. Credit: ITV News

In a statement on social media, the band said: "After some reflection, and with a heavy heart, we can confirm that we will no longer be performing at the Live After Racing event scheduled to take place at Newcastle Racecourse on 23rd July.

"It is just over 2 months since we lost Tom and as much as we love performing live, it is just far too soon for us to even think about being on stage again as The Wanted.

"We are all still processing the events of the last few months and need to take this time out for reflection.

"We are so sorry to let anyone down and thank you for your understanding and support.

"We will see you all soon x"

Days before the announcement, singer Max George told ITV's This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary: “I’m still trying to process it, I still text him actually.

“If I get pictures or stuff that fans have made with him in it or they send a nice message to do with Tom, I’ll WhatsApp it to him.

“I just find a bit of comfort in that. The worst bit is when I’m not doing it and I do it accidentally. Sometimes I go to do it and I’m like, ‘Oh no’.”

He said that he regularly checks in with Parker’s widow Kelsey, adding that she has been “awesome” and “really strong like Tom” following his death in March.

At his funeral, band mates George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes served as pallbearers, carrying the coffin into St Francis of Assisi church in Petts Wood, south-east London.

Parker was one of five band members of The Wanted who are famous for songs such as 'Glad You Came' and 'All Time Low'.

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted