Beacons have been lit across the region to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The events on Thursday evening (2 June) were part of an international ceremony kicking off four days of celebrations in recognition of Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

One of the biggest events in the region took place at Cawfield Quarry, near Haltwhistle.

People gathered to see the county's official beacon being ignited by flaming arrows fired by Roman archers into a giant floating bonfire on the lake.

It forms part of the longest chain of beacons - along Hadrian's Wall.

Roman archers fire flaming arrows into a floating beacon.

The flags of the Commonwealth were paraded as a group of Ghanaian drummers and dancers performed.

Flags of the Commonwealth were paraded during the event.

The beacon was one of a number along Hadrian's Wall which runs across the country.

Music and illuminations accompanied the beacon being lit.

The Queen began the international ceremony by touching a globe representing the Commonwealth nations, symbolically sending a chain of lights from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

A group of youngsters dance into the Jubilee celebrations.

Celebrations will continue in the coming days as hundreds of street parties are expected to take place across the region and a special Service of Thanksgiving will take place on Saturday at Durham Cathedral.