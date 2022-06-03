End of an era for Newcastle Falcons as Dean Richards steps down

It's the end of an era for Newcastle Falcons with Saturday’s game marking the last of Dean Richards' ten-year spell as director of rugby,

Sean Robinson meanwhile returns as they end their Gallagher Premiership season with a trip to Northampton Saints.

Speaking ahead of the match, Richards admitted after being a director of rugby for 25 years he needs a rest.

He said: "I’ll miss not being around the lads and in the office on a day-to-day basis, and all the team spirit and camaraderie that goes with it. But nothing is forever, and you have to try and find those things in other areas of your life.

"One thing I definitely won’t miss is coming in during the winter mornings to clear the snow from the pitch, but you tend to find out who’s a team player in those situations, as well as who isn’t."

Dean Richards with Dave Walder Credit: PA

A two-time Championship title winner during his time with the Falcons, Richards also led the club to their first Premiership semi-final in 2018, winning the Premiership’s director of rugby of the season award.

Asked about his time in charge at Kingston Park, he said: "The thing that has pleased me the most is the way in which we have developed players, a number of whom have gone on to play internationally.

"Seeing someone like Chris Harris playing for the Lions, even though he’s no longer with us, gives me a lot of pride, but as well as those guys I also feel for the boys who haven’t had the international recognition they deserve."

Though relinquishing his director of rugby title, Richards' vast experience will still be utilised in a new part-time consultancy role.

Head coach Dave Walder said: "Dean has been a big presence around the club for a long time now, and a huge influence on my own coaching career.

"He took a punt on me when he first brought me in to the club, and he’s helped me a lot. He challenges you every day, he makes you think about things from different perspectives and I’ll always be grateful for the role he has played."