A body has been found in the search for a missing teenager from Sunderland.

Kieran Williams, 18, was first reported missing when he failed to return to his home on Esplanade West, in the city, on 18 April.

Northumbria Police confirmed on Thursday night (2 June) that a body had been located following extensive searches.

The force said officers had gathered CCTV footage, conducted house-to-house inquiries and analysed telecommunications.

The 18-year-old's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

As part of the ongoing investigation four men, two 19-year-olds, one aged 20, one aged 28, and a 46-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and have been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Matt Steel, the officer leading the investigation into the disappearance, said: “This is an incredibly tragic update and one we were hoping we would never have to deliver.

“First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Kieran’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

"We will continue to offer them support and once again ask that their privacy is respected while the investigation continues."

He added his thanks to the community for their support in the investigation and urged anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference 26 20/04/22.