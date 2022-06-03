Government to fund Tyne Bridge facelift and Central Motorway repairs

The Government has announced it will invest £35.3 million to carry out essential maintenance to enhance the structural vitality of both the Tyne Bridge and Central Motorway.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists who use the bridge and highway are set to benefit from reduced congestion and cleaner air.

The upgrades will generate £130.5 million in local economic benefits through improved connectivity, increased investment in the community and better opportunities for sustainable travel.

The improvements are crucial because they avoid the need to impose any future weight restrictions and lane closures on the bridge.

Without the works, HGVs may have been rerouted to residential areas in Newcastle leading to increased congestion and worsening air quality.

Locals say the bridge is in dire need of restoration Credit: PA

The Leader of Newcastle City Council described the investment as fantastic news for the city and the North East.

Cllr Nick Kemp said: "Our much-loved bridge, which is a symbol of home for Geordies all over the world, will soon be shining proudly in the Newcastle skyline once again.

"This funding is not simply for repainting but is a complete refurbishment of the bridge that will involve exploring innovative and environmental approaches in this work.

"We’ve campaigned passionately to have the bridge restored in advance of its centenary, so I am pleased that the importance of the bridge, not only as an iconic landmark of the North East but also as a major gateway to the city, has been recognised by government.

“We’ve been getting ready for this moment, so we can start refurbishment at the earliest opportunity and see our amazing."