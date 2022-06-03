Hillary Clinton is in South Shields on Friday evening to deliver a 'Politics and Beyond' lecture.

The former US Secretary of State, presidential candidate and First Lady was invited by the ex South Shields MP, David Miliband.

It will be the 18th lecture in a series which started in 2001 and will include questions from local residents.

David Miliband was MP for South Shields from 2001 to 2013 Credit: PA

David Miliband said: " I am immensely proud that Hillary Clinton has agreed to come to South Shields to deliver the 2022 South Shields Lecture.

"At a time of national and global instability and challenge, Hillary has a remarkable perspective on the challenges facing the world, and the solutions that are needed to build a more equal, sustainable and secure future."