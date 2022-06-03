Thousands flock to Northumberland County Show

The Northumberland County Show has returned to the Tyne Valley after a two year break during the pandemic.

Around 30,000 people have flocked to the showground at Bywell, near Stocksfield, which this year coincides with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

As well as being a much loved traditional agricultural event for visitors, the show is also a welcome opportunity for hardworking farmers to catch up after a long lambing season.

The show was back after a two year hiatus Credit: ITV News

People are also able to find out about the latest technological developments in the agricultural trade stand zone.

Mark Scandle, chairman of the Northumberland County Show, said: "The show gives everyone the chance to get up close to animals, talk to farmers and food producers, find out more about where their food comes from while enjoying a brilliant day out.

"It creates connections to rural life, food production and ultimately, the land that sustains us all, and it is an honour and a privilege to be part of that process."

Lovely weather for a show! Credit: Ross Hutchinson

Attractions included of hundreds of competitive livestock classes for horses, cattle, sheep, alpacas, pigs, goats, fur and feather, baking and home crafts and many more.

The Sheep Section welcomed nearly four hundred woolly entrants, featuring an array of different breeds.

The Cattle Section is just as lively; with dozens of breeds represented, including black and white Holsteins and pretty Jerseys in the dairy section, adorable fluffy Highlands, noble Longhorns and a world class line up of magnificent Herefords.