Four-year-old boy dies after being hit by a car in Skelton in East Cleveland

A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in East Cleveland.

Police were called just after 2pm to Grampian Road in Skelton to a report of a child who had been in collision with a car.

Specially trained officers are supporting the boy’s relatives.

Cleveland Police say they would like to thank all those who assisted at the scene of this tragic incident.

Officers investigating the circumstances of the collision ask anyone who hasn’t already spoken to them to call 101, reference 095157.