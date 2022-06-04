Investigation underway after police van crashes into home in Scarborough

An investigation is underway after a police van crashed into a home in Scarborough.

It happened on Seamer Road at around 10.50pm on Friday (3 June 2022) as it was on route to an emergency report.

Neither the police officers nor the homeowner were injured.

Temporary accommodation was found for the resident to allow structural engineers to assess the house.The police vehicle, which sustained front end damage, was recovered while collision investigators continued to work at the scene.