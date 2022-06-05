The family of a boy who died after being hit by a car in East Cleveland have shared a tribute to him.

Isaac Matthew Crofts, four, has been named as the victim of the incident in Skelton.

His family say he had a "beautiful smile" and was adored by all who knew him.

Officers were called just after 2pm on Saturday to Grampian Road in Skelton to a report of a child who had been in collision with a car.

The collision happened on Grampian Road Credit: ITV News

Cleveland Police said in a statement: "Isaac Matthew Crofts, 4, was a beloved grandson, son and nephew.

"He had a beautiful smile and was adored by all who knew him.

"His family are devastated by his death and have asked for privacy as they begin to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child.

"Police officers are supporting the family and our thoughts remain with them at this very sad time.

"Police would again like to thank the members of the public who assisted at the scene. We understand this tragic incident will have an impact on many people in the Skelton community."

