Two teenagers charged with the murder of Kieran Williams in Sunderland

Two men have been charged with murder after a missing teenager was found dead.The body of 18-year-old Kieran Williams was discovered in Sunderland on June 2 after extensive searches following his disappearance on April 18.As part of police enquiries two men, both aged 19, were arrested and subsequently charged with murder.

They are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside tomorrow on Monday.Two men, aged 20 and 28, and one woman, aged 46, who were also arrested in connection with the investigation remain on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police carried out searches near the river Credit: ITV News

Northumbria Police Detective Inspector Matt Steel, the officer leading the investigation into Kieran’s disappearance, said: "Our thoughts remain with Kieran’s loved ones during this unimaginable time."Over the past few weeks, we have been carrying out extensive enquiries into the disappearance and suspected murder of Kieran and I would like to thank everyone for their ongoing patience and cooperation."I also want to take this opportunity to thank the team of officers and staff who have been working tirelessly on this case, as well as everyone who has come forward with information to assist our enquiries."Now that charges have been brought against these two suspects, I would ask the public to please refrain from any speculation – both on social media and in the wider community - that could jeopardise the legal proceedings."