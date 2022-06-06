A boy from Newcastle who lost his foot in a crash is set to represent England at an international football training camp.

Football mad Harry Gibson, 11, thought his "life was over" when he was struck by a car on the way to school in Gosforth in 2021 and had to have his foot amputated.

More than a year on and he is "loving life" again thanks to a new-found passion - and talent - for amputee football which has won him a place at the European Amputee Football Federation camp in July.

Harry said: "I thought I had ruined my life, how could I play football with only one foot?

"I was devastated and feeling really down until I found out about the EAFA England Amputee Football Association.

"I have never looked back since. It changed my life and made me so happy to know I could still play football."

Harry, who goes to Gosforth Central Middle School, suffered irreparable damage to his foot when he was hit by a car on 19 May.

Despite the best efforts of doctors to save the limb, it had to be amputated a week later.

It was during his recovery in hospital that Harry learned about amputee football.

Harry is one of 14 to be selected to go to the European Amputee Football Federation training camp in July. Credit: Guy Gibson

Guy Gibson, Harry's father, said it was only six weeks on from the crash when, still in a bandage, his son stepped onto the football pitch to give the sport a go.

"People were absolutely amazed by him," said Guy. "He said 'I feel like I below somewhere now'. It gave Harry a purpose."

The youngster joined the England Amputee Football Association and has travelled down to Crewe, in Cheshire, once a month for training since.

Harry is now one of 14 players to be selected by to fly the flag for England at the non-competitive European Amputee Football Federation camp from 13 to 19 July in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Proud dad Guy added: "He's loving life now.

"Don't get me wrong, he was lying in bed [in hospital] saying 'I've ruined my life, it's over, what am I going to do?'"

"It's just been overwhelming being his dad. I'm the proudest dad in the world.

Going from where he was 12 months ago to now - he's walking his own path again.

"We had to take a step back and concentrate all our efforts on Harry. We've got to focus on what we can do and not what we can't do."

Harry has aspirations to go into the professional amputee game.

