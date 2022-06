Celebrations were held across the region in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Street parties were encouraged over the four-day Bank Holiday weekend to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign.

Take a look at some of the brilliant events that took place in our region between 2 June and 5 June 2022.

Ripon Road in Nunthorpe got into the party spirit. Credit: Bev Blight

Lazenby Village celebrated with a tug of war contest and a party funded by Wilton company Sabic. Credit: Amy Costello

Seb & Olivia's den at Northburn community centre in Cramlington. Credit: Katie Kelly

Chaloner Street in Guisborough had a brass band perform at their jubilee market. Credit: Stuart Boulton/Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council

Mansion House in Bedlington decorated ready for a street party. Credit: The Donnelly's/Sinton's

Lots of British flags on display at Redcar and Whale Hill Community Centre's party near Grangetown. Credit: Stuart Boulton/Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council

It was a party in the park for Redcar with family fun at Zetland Park. Credit: Stuart Boulton/Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council

A big jubilee lunch was held in Mowbray Park in Sunderland. Credit: NNP

The final dress rehearsal for Kynren which opened a weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Bishop Auckland. Credit: NNP

St Lukes Church Hall in Ferryhill, County Durham Credit: @BeckzL1983

Fernwood in Redcar partied in the street. Credit: Caron Fryett

Residents got together on Farne Avenue in South Shields. Credit: Emily Jane Wall

Line dancers at Sunderland Navy Club. Credit: Joan Howarth

