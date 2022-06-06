Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a Sunderland teenager.

Ben Cook and Louis Michael Hackett, both aged 19, appeared before magistrates in South Shields on Monday 6 June.

They are accused of murdering 18-year-old Kieran Williams, who disappeared from his home in Sunderland on April 18.

Northumbria Police confirmed his body was found on 2 June.

The case at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court was immediately transferred to Newcastle Crown Court following a two-minute hearing.

No indication of plea was made.

Ben Cook, of Fordfield Road, Sunderland, and Louis Hackett, of Fordenbridge Square, Sunderland, were remanded into custody.

The next hearing will take place on Wednesday.