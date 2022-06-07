Five people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into violent disorder at a Middlesbrough match at the Riverside Stadium.

Cleveland Police arrested the group on Tuesday 7 June on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with a football fixture between Middlesbrough and Derby County in February.

The five males are aged 16, 17, 18, 19 and 23.

Police said four of them had been released under investigation while inquiries continue and one remains in police custody at this time.

Seventeen others were arrested on the day of the game, on Saturday 12 February.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, from Cleveland Police Football Operations Unit, said: “The team have trawled through a vast amount of CCTV and other video footage in order to try to identify a number of people suspected of being involved in this incident, culminating in today’s arrests.

"Our enquiries are continuing and there may be more action to follow.

“The majority of football supporters want to attend football matches and follow their team safe in the knowledge that they and their families won’t get caught up in mindless violence.

"We will not tolerate violence and disorder and we will do everything possible to prevent those who think this type of behaviour is acceptable from being able to carry out these acts."

Sgt Dack said the investigation was ongoing and the force is appealing to anyone with information about events at the match to contact police.

A 23-year-old man has also been interviewed in connection with missiles being thrown inside the stadium during the same fixture.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.