A collection of tour memorabilia from some of the 20th century's biggest stars is to be auctioned in Newcastle.

Acquired over the 40-year career of a stage manager, the collection includes crew jackets, staff passes, event tickets and other snippets of music history.

Centre stage are the jackets, worn by road crew working on Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Whitney Houston and Oasis tours.

Two Michael Jackson jackets, given to staff on the 1988 BAD tour, are expected to fetch between £200 and £300 each.

The same goes for two Bob Dylan tour jackets from 2000, with the legendary artist's name written in "discreet" lettering, owing to his famous aversion to celebrity worship.

The auctioneers expect the memorabilia to go for between £50 and £100. Credit: Anderson and Garland

Besides the jacket, Oasis are represented in the collection with a stack of memorabilia from their iconic Knebworth concert in 1996, including official programmes, show tickets for each day, 18 tickets, itinerary, running order, site plans, hospitality wrist bands, and various passes.

The auction is to be run by Anderson and Garland in Newcastle on Wednesday 15 June.

It is part of a wider music auction taking place that day, which will also see a Sting-esque 1951 Fender Telecaster Precision Bass sold for up to an estimated £3,000.

The guitar is being re-auctioned 18 years after it was originally signed by celebrities from the region, including Sting and Robson Green, and sold for a charity auction in 2004 for the Police frontman's 50th birthday.

