Organisers have pulled the plug on Lamplight Festival in Sunderland for a third time.

The live music event in Mowbray Park was due to take place from 5-7 August this year, with acts such as Kaiser Chiefs, Deacon Blue and Jack Savoretti headlining.

In a post on social media, organisers said: "With a heavy heart we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel Lamplight Festival 2022 in full."

A full statement was released explaining that the decision to call it off was made due to "circumstances beyond their control".

The event was originally set to take place in the summer of 2020, before coronavirus restrictions banned large scale events such as music festivals.

Some ticket holders have expressed their disappointment on social media, as the festival was called off for a third time, with some frustrated that they have already paid for non-refundable travel and accommodation.

One user wrote: "Why can't they let us know what the circumstances beyond their control is? Would make us all possibly feel better about it been cancelled."

Tickets for the festival were still being advertised as being available for purchase last week.

Organisers say those who had bought tickets will receive notification on how to apply for a refund.