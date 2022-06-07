The Lighthouse Family will no longer headline the Mouth of Tyne Festival after announcing the band's time had "reached the end".

A post on Facebook, understood to be signed off by keyboardist Paul Tucker, confirmed he and singer-songwriter Tunde Baiyewu were parting ways.

The pair, who formed the band in Newcastle in the 1990s, were due to headline the Mouth of the Tyne Festival, in Tynemouth, next month.

Tucker wrote: "I’m so sad to let you know that after almost thirty years we have reached the end of our Lighthouse Family journey.

"Having set off from our little basement studio in Newcastle in 1993 it’s been an incredible adventure beyond our wildest dreams.

"Thank you all for all your love and support through the years, we could not have done it without you."

He added that he was "so sorry" that the split meant their upcoming gig on the North East coast would not go ahead.

"I have tried everything with our agents and promoters over the last few weeks to make this work but we just couldn’t get it over the line," he said.

"Tunde now wants to focus on his solo career and I wish him all the best.

"I would like to say sorry to the promoters and to all of you who have tickets for this show and have waited through the last two years.

"I was really looking forward to this hometown show and playing our songs in this amazing place close to the lighthouses that gave us our name.

"I am as disappointed as you are. It breaks my heart to let you down."

The Lighthouse Family enjoyed worldwide fame in the 1990s and 2000s with hits including High, Ocean Drive and Lost in Space.

