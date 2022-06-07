A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Redcar.

Mark Robinson, 40, was the victim of an alleged serious assault at a property, in Station Road, on 28 July 2020.

He suffered a head injury and required lengthy hospital treatment and then full-time care until he died on 5 August 2021.

On Tuesday 7 June, Raymond Whincup appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court accused of Mr Robinson's murder.

The 35-year-old, with no listed address, did not enter a plea.

He is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court tomorrow (8 June).

