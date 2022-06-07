Skip to content

Man appears in court charged with murder of Mark Robinson in Redcar

Mark Robinson died more than a year after suffering a head injury in an alleged serious assault. Credit: Cleveland Police

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Redcar.

Mark Robinson, 40, was the victim of an alleged serious assault at a property, in Station Road, on 28 July 2020.

He suffered a head injury and required lengthy hospital treatment and then full-time care until he died on 5 August 2021. 

On Tuesday 7 June, Raymond Whincup appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court accused of Mr Robinson's murder.

The 35-year-old, with no listed address, did not enter a plea.

He is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court tomorrow (8 June).

Family devastated after boy, 4, with 'beautiful smile' hit and killed by car
Redcar and Cleveland Council bid for funds for accommodation for rough sleepers
Police in the North East and North Yorkshire among slowest to answer 999 calls

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know... 