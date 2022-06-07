A large section of Grade II listed wall has been stolen from a village in North Yorkshire.

Forty metres of carved stone, which topped the wall surrounding Forcett Hall, in Richmondshire, was reported missing on Friday 3 June.

North Yorkshire Police believe it was taken "several days earlier" and probably involved heavy machinery.

They said the stones were unique and difficult to replace, and are treating the incident as a "heritage crime".

The force is warning people to be vigilant and is appealing for information.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We’re asking people to be vigilant and report anything suspicious after thieves stole 40 metres of carved stone from a Grade II listed wall.

"Machinery was probably used and it’s likely several people were involved.

"Maybe you have dashcam footage showing machinery in the area, or being moved around the area at the beginning of last week?

"We’re patrolling the area to prevent further offences."

A section of the wall, as pictured in November 2021. Credit: Google

The entire park, garden and perimeter are Grade II listed, meaning "of special interest, warranting every effort to preserve it".

Although the entirety of the 18th century grounds is of much historical significance, the importance of local stonework is even greater.

The site of the theft is near the Stanwick Iron Age fortifications, thought to have been built shortly before the Roman conquest of North Yorkshire.

Anyone with information should email call 101 and select option 1.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference 12220095246.