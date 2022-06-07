Play Brightcove video

Brynn Hauxwell, 17, has become the first person to complete the Hadrian's Wall path in a wheelchair.

The teenager, from Shetland, had dreamed of doing the challenge since a visit when he was 12, but much of the trail is not easily reached for those with mobility issues.

Brynn completed the 84-mile path between Bowness-on-Solway and Segedunum Roman Fort in Wallsend in 10 days for charity.

Now, he is hoping more countryside attractions will consider ways to become more accessible.

Brynn loves history and had dreamed of seeing the wall Credit: Kim Hauxwell

Crossing the finish line, he told ITV Tyne Tees: "It feels incredible, still sinking in fully what I've just done."

Brynn had the help of a support team and an off-road wheelchair to help him with the steep hills, stairs, stiles and walls along the way.

Torrential rain and difficult terrain around Sycamore Gap almost forced Brynn to quit.

He said: "The lowest point was probably day five, I was close to throwing the towel in there. It was the hardest section of the full trail, it was also pouring down with rain, so I couldn't get any traction with the wheels. It was a nightmare getting up any slopes or even going on flat ground."

The team used ropes to help Brynn up steps. Credit: Kim Hauxwell

Brynn's Mum, Kim Hauxwell, was part of his support team: "Just mentally exhausting, physically exhausting. There were times I really didn't think he was going to make it. But he did, he came back out and he gave it another shot and here he is at the end and I couldn't be any more proud of him."

Kim is calling on land managers to make the countryside more accessible for those with mobility problems.

She said that stiles and kissing-gates are particularly difficult but could be replaced by ordinary gates: "People with disabilities want to see the world just as much as anyone and to be able to get out and enjoy it."

Brynn had to climb out of his wheelchair to negotiate the many stiles along the path. Credit: Kim Hauxwell

Brynn took on the challenge to raise money for Abilities Shetland, a charity which has helped him be active and introduced him to the off road wheelchair which enabled him to take on the path.

He hopes his achievement will inspire others: "I'm hoping it shows people that they can get out and do stuff that they might not have thought they could originally do."