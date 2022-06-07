Play Brightcove video

Watch the saving of the sheep

A sheep who became stuck between two walls at a farm near Bishop Auckland has been rescued by firefighters.

On Monday 6 June, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service received one of their more unusual requests.

Small farm owner Debbie Blenkiron had taken some of her flock to the vets, leaving four in a pen at the farm.

But when she and her son Thomas returned, only two remained.

After searching the farm, they discovered the missing ewe wedged between two walls and her lamb standing obediently behind.

The sheep was firmly wedged in. Credit: County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service

Thomas was able to quickly retrieve the lamb but was unable to dislodge the stuck mother by hook or by (shepherd's) crook.

Even sending a sheep dog into the narrow opening at the other side was not enough to persuade the rammed in ewe to wriggle free.

"We are a small farm and didn't have any equipment to cut a hole in the blockwork," Debbie told ITV News Tyne Tees. "So we had to resort to calling the fire brigade."

The ewe was returned to her lamb. Credit: County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service

After giving the shepherd's crook approach a go, the firefighters used a circular saw to cut a sheep-sized hole in the wall and gently dislodge the ewe, who emerged looking rather... sheepish.

"A huge thanks to County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue," continued Debbie. "She appreciated how considerate and careful you all were. I do love sheep..."