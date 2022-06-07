Members of Parliament from across the North East and North Yorkshire have spoken after the vote on the Prime Minister's leadership.

A total of 211 MPs voted in confidence of Boris Johnson on Monday 6 June, meaning he will remain as the leader of the country.

However, 41% of Conservative MPs did choose to go against Mr Johnson, including Bishop Auckland's Dehenna Davison and Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer.

Chancellor of the Exchequer and Richmond MP, Rishi Sunak, pressed the notion that it was time for people to move on, tweeting: "The PM has won the confidence vote and now it’s time to move forward.

"Tomorrow we get back to work growing the economy and delivering better public services."

Simon Clarke, Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland reiterated his support for the Prime Minister as well, saying he "deserved" the backing of his party.

Meanwhile, Labour MP for Jarrow, Kate Osborne, branded the MPs that supported the Prime Minister as "complicit in Boris Johnson's attempt at wrecking democracy".

Many of the region's Labour MPs suggested that it was a bad night for the Prime Minister despite the vote swinging in his favour.

Andy McDonald, Labour MP for Middlesbrough said: "The very fact that Boris Johnson has had to face a confidence vote from his Tory colleagues shows that his tenure as Prime Minister is hanging by a thread.

"He is damaged and he continues to damage this country with his lies and complete lack of integrity."

One of the Conservative MPs to go against Boris Johnson was York Outer MP, Julian Sturdy.

In a four-part Twitter thread, he said it was regrettable but "the public should not have to doubt the honesty or integrity of our Prime Minister".

Dehenna Davison, Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland, also voted against the Prime Minister, stating on Facebook: "This is not a decision I took lightly. I listened carefully to all sides, and particularly to the many constituents who contacted me sharing their thoughts and experiences.

"Weighing it all up, I voted against the Prime Minister tonight.

"I hope that, whatever the result, we politicians can now fully focus on the things we were elected to do for you."

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...