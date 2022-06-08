An expansion to the Greggs production line in Newcastle is set to bring more than 100 jobs to the region and support the opening of 800 new UK stores.

North Tyneside Council gave the go ahead on Wednesday (8 June) for the development which will see the bakery firm convert a freezer and goods store into extra production space at the Balliol Business Park, in Longbenton.

Around 125 jobs could be created by the additional production capacity at the site on Benton Lane.

It was also stated in the application that the move would support the planned growth of around 800 new shops across the country.

In a planning statement submitted to North Tyneside Council, the company said: "Greggs currently have circa 2200 shops and have plans in place to grow to over 3000 shops in the next few years.

"To support this growth, it is necessary to increase production capacity for our products.

"The Balliol facility currently makes the majority of savoury products for the business (eg sausage rolls, pasties, etc.) but by the end of 2023 sales and shop growth will exceed current supply.

"We have therefore decided to expand operations at Balliol with the introduction of a fourth production line, which will increase site output by around 30%.

"This new production facility will be located in the building that was previously the freezer but is now vacant, as frozen savoury products made at Balliol are now stored in the recently completed automated freezer within the Balliol National Distribution Centre (BNDC)."

Jobs will be created across four different shifts, with Greggs saying this means traffic in the area should not be badly affected by the development.

Forty employees will work the early shift, 40 on the late shift, 40 on the night shift and 5 through the day.

