Man to stand trial accused of Mark Robinson murder in Redcar

A man will stand trial accused of murdering another man in Redcar who died one year after suffering a head injury in an alleged attack.

Mark Robinson, 40, was the victim of the alleged assault at a property, in Station Road, on 28 July 2020.

He needed lengthy hospital treatment and then full-time care until he died on 5 August 2021.

Raymond Whincup, with no listed address, appeared via video link at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday 8 June charged with Mr Robinson's murder.

The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty and is due to stand trial at the same court on November 15.