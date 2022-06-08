Newcastle United are set to land an established Premier League defender as their first piece of summer transfer business.

ITV News Tyne Tees understands that Matt Targett, who had been on loan last season with the Magpies, is set to join on a permanent deal.

The left-back joined Newcastle on loan from Aston Villa in January on loan - but reports elsewhere suggest the Magpies had the option to make the loan a permanent move in the summer.

Targett is set to have a medical on Tyneside and will be Eddie Howe's first signing of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United finished the season strongly after a poor start to last season's campaign and many fans expect the club to be active in the transfer window, backed by the wealth of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, following the takeover of the club back in October 2021.