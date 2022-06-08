Newcastle United have completed the permanent signing of full-back Matt Targett from Aston Villa.The 26-year-old becomes the Magpies' first signing of the summer 2022 transfer window, signing a four-year deal at St. James' Park after his successful loan spell on Tyneside last term.Targett initially joined United on loan from Aston Villa in January, impressing during his 16appearances for Eddie Howe's side as they secured an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League.He joined Villa permanently in July 2019 and won the club's players' player of the season award after starting all 38 top-flight games in 2020/21, before spending the second half of the following campaign on loan at Newcastle.Targett said: "I'm absolutely delighted to sign a four-year contract with this club.

"For me, it was an easy decision to make the loan permanent after the welcome I had from my fellow players, the staff, the supporters and the owners so I'm really happy to be here."Head coach Eddie Howe added: "Matt had a fantastic impact after joining on loan in January and made a big contribution to some excellent team performances.

"He is a great lad and a top professional who undoubtedly makes us stronger so I’m delighted he sees his future here."