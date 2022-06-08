Petrol prices are reaching "unprecedented levels" as the cost per litre jumps up again.

Some of the most expensive fuel in the country has been found at the BP garage at Washington services on the A1, with the price for unleaded hitting 202.9p per litre.

This was the largest daily jump on 17 years, according to the RAC.

Moto Hospitality are responsible for setting the pump prices at the garage.

A spokesperson said: “We recognise fuel prices are higher than customers would like. The fuel price includes several elements, including oil price and taxation. Fuel prices at motorway service areas reflect a number of factors.

“In the past week, wholesale oil prices have risen by around 6%. As a business we had held off passing this price rise onto customers in recent days in the hope that prices would dip, however no such price drop has occurred, and we have now had to start reflecting some, but not all of the increased wholesale costs in our forecourt prices.

“At Moto, it’s been our ambition to find a way of lowering motorway fuel prices sustainably and to make a significant difference to what motorists pay on motorways. We are currently looking to achieve this with our digital fuel sign roll out which will enable us cut prices by 15p a litre, bringing us in line with the high street. Digital fuel signage roll-out is in progress for Moto Hospitality sites at Leigh Delamere East and West and Lancaster North and South. Moto plans to roll the signage out to all sites across the UK in future.”

It is now thought the average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol could exceed £100 for the first time on Wednesday 8 June.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "A full tank of unleaded has now shot up to £99.40, moving us ever closer to the milestone £100 petrol fill-up - an unfortunate landmark we may reach as soon as today.

"Asda hiked its average petrol price nearly 5p a litre in a single day, which is unheard of.

"These are unprecedented times in terms of the accelerating cost of forecourt fuel."

He added that "we are still some way from the peak" as it would take several days for an unexpected fall in wholesale costs on Tuesday (7 June) to be reflected in pump prices.

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...