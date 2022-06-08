An investigation is underway following the unexplained death of a baby in County Durham.

Police and paramedics were called to a report of a medical incident at a property in the South Moor area of Stanley shortly after 8am on Tuesday 7 June.

A baby was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham but died after arriving.

A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: "Police were called to an address in Stanley shortly after 8.15am on Tuesday morning.

"Paramedics also attended, and a baby was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham.

"Sadly, the baby died shortly after arrival.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 8.08am yesterday (Tuesday) morning to reports of a medical incident at a private address in the South Moor area of Stanley, County Durham.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, two specialist paramedics, and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

"One patient was taken to hospital by road."