An 87-year-old Newcastle pensioner has set off on an epic 3,000 mile car journey around the UK coast in honour of his wife.

Alan Troilett set off on Wednesday 8 June on the 17-day road trip to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK - a cause close to his heart as his beloved wife Audi is living with dementia.

He will tour the coastline of England, Scotland and Wales - stopping at 15 locations - with his Yorkshire Terrier, Teddy, and his neighbour, John Watson.

It marks one year since Alan set off on an 1,800 mile trip from the care home where Audi was then living, in Wallsend, to Land’s End, then on to John O’Groats.

Alan said he was taking on the challenge for all those living with dementia.

"The money we collect is for the scientists to find a cure for this horrible disease," said Alan.

"I've noticed it more with Audi having dementia.

"I'm not just doing it for Audi, I'm doing it for all the patients in here (Audi's care home) and all over the country."

Alan was waved off again by his wife on Wednesday as well other residents and carers at Balmoral Court Care Home, in Byker, where Audi is now being cared for.

