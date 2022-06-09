Police are continuing their investigations after a cannabis farm worth millions of pounds was discovered in Thornaby.

Officers forced their way into the building on Teesside Industrial Estate on Tuesday and discovered a large number of rooms completely full of plants.

It is estimated they could be worth several millions of pounds.

Seven men were arrested during the police raid - however six of them were released with no further action and have been safeguarded as victims of modern slavery.

Another man, a 51-year-old, was arrested and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.