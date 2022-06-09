Skip to content

Police raid cannabis farm worth millions of pounds and find victims of modern slavery in Thornaby

It is thought the plants could be worth around several million pounds. Credit: Cleveland Police

Police are continuing their investigations after a cannabis farm worth millions of pounds was discovered in Thornaby.

Officers forced their way into the building on Teesside Industrial Estate on Tuesday and discovered a large number of rooms completely full of plants.

It is estimated they could be worth several millions of pounds.

Seven men were arrested during the police raid - however six of them were released with no further action and have been safeguarded as victims of modern slavery.

Another man, a 51-year-old, was arrested and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.