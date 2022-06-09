Crash in Hartlepool leaves 16-year-old with broken leg

A 16-year-old boy has been left with a broken leg after a crash with a car in Hartlepool.

The teenager was on a mountain bike at the time, riding down Wynyard Road near to Lloyds Pharmacy at around 3pm on Wednesday, when he collided with a Skoda Karoq.

He was also left with facial injuries.

Officers would like to speak to any witnesses who may have seen the incident.

They're also hoping to trace the rider of the black electric bike, who was riding along with the 16-year-old, as it is believed they may be able to assist with police enquiries.