A mother has paid tribute to her "beautiful boy" following the death of a Sunderland teenager who is the subject of a murder investigation.

Kieran Williams's body was found on 2 June following his disappearance from his home in the city on 18 April.

The 18-year-old's mother, Tracey Williams, described the family as "absolutely heartbroken" as she paid tribute to her son on Thursday (9 June).

“My beautiful boy – Kieran had the most beautiful smile and eyes that would light up a room," she said.

“He was such a happy go-lucky lad who loved life and was always smiling, doing his boxing stance and listening to his music.

“We are devastated – absolutely heartbroken and crushed.

“We can’t believe that we will never see him again. Our lives will never be the same.”

Following Kieran’s death two men – both aged 19 – were charged with murder.

Both appeared before Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday and were remanded into custody until their next court appearance.

Two men, aged 20 and 28, and a 46-year-old woman were also arrested in connection with the investigation and remain on police bail pending further inquiries.

Northumbria Police said Kieran’s family continue to be supported by the force’s specially-trained family liaison officers as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.

Detective Inspector Matt Steel, from Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), is leading the investigation into Kieran’s death.

He said: “Our deepest sympathies continue to be with Tracey and Kieran’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to support them in any way we can.

“The family have asked for their privacy to be respected so they can grieve this most tragic loss, and we ask that their wish is respected.”

Police have also requested people avoid any speculation about the case, both in the community and on social media, which could impact the ongoing court proceedings.