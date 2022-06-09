Organisers of Newcastle Pride 2022 have announced the line-up of their three-day summer event.

Mel C, Louise and Joe McElderry will be among those that feature on the main stage at Newcastle’s town Moor from the 22nd to 24th July.

More than 90 per cent of the artists, performers, creatives and campaigners involved in this year’s weekend are from the North East.

Northern Pride say this is part of their promise to “elevate and celebrate the North East’s LGBTQ+ community” which was made when it won the UK Pride title four years ago.

Since winning, Northern Pride has been unable to host the UK Pride event due to the pandemic.

Ste Dunn, director of Northern Pride says: “With the postponement of UK Pride during the pandemic, we are thrilled to finally be able to stage an in-person event.

“We have stuck to our promise to engage as many people from the North East’s LGBTQ+ community in Pride and we have an incredible level of regional involvement.

“Alongside all of the great entertainment, we must never forget the true purpose of Pride and the challenges facing our community here in the UK and in other parts of the world.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Newcastle for what we know will be a memorable event.”

The event will focus on this year’s theme of Remember, Resist and Rise Up.

The line-up is as follows:

Friday Melanie C, with a DJ set Karen HardingChoriza May

Saturday LouiseDJ Adele Roberts Joe McElderry

SundayIbiza in Symphony featuring DJ Michael Maddison with a live orchestra

More info can be found here.