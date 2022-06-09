University Hospital of North Tees' special care baby unit is asking parents to return breast pump machines loaned to them.

The unit loans breast pumps out so that premature or unwell babies can be fed on the ward when their parents are not present.

Some new parents may not have all the essentials they need yet, so staff loan them to give parents a little more time to buy one for themselves.

Janice Atkinson, ward matron for the special care baby unit, said: “By returning these machines, you are helping new parents to support their babies with breast milk – the very best way to feed their precious early arrivals and encourage healthy growth.

“If you have a breast pump machine you no longer need, please bring it back to our ward.”

Staff are asking parents who no longer need the pumps to please return them to the hospital as they are running out of supply in the ward.

Each breast pump machine is sterilised upon return and is checked to ensure it is working correctly and is safe to use.

If you have loaned a breast pump from the special care baby unit and no longer need it, please return this to ward 23 at the University Hospital of North Tees.

The unit can also be contacted on 01642 382723.