Thousands of customers were provided with an "unacceptable service" following Storm Arwen, which caused nearly one million homes in Britain to lose power in November last year, the energy watchdog Ofgem has said.

Today (9 June) the regulator published its findings following a six-month review, launched in December 2021, to establish what went wrong and what the industry needs to change to provide a more effective response to severe weather events.

The review focused on whether power outages could have been prevented, whether correct and timely information was given to customers affected, whether power was restored quickly enough and how customers were supported after the storm including the processing of compensation payments.

In response, Northern Powergrid's Chief Executive, Phil Jones, said: "We worked closely with both BEIS and Ofgem throughout their in-depth reviews of the response to Storm Arwen and will play our part in delivering the improvements outlined in the reports that will ensure the energy sector better supports customers in major power cuts and severe weather events."