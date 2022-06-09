Thousands of people are expected to turn out on the Town Moor in Newcastle this weekend for a new event being trialled in the city.

The Rock and Roll Circus is a mix of a festival and a circus, with music acts interspersed with circus performances such as fire performers, aerialists and contortionists.

On the bill this weekend is Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and The Libertines.

It is being piloted here with a view to tour weekend to weekend across the country like a traditional circus.

'It's going to be a fantastic weekend'

Show director Luke Fitzmaurice told ITV Tyne Tees it was great to see live events coming back after a difficult few years.

He said: "We're absolutely delighted, the work that's gone into this...it's so important for the industry that we get events back up and running.

"There are some out there that are doing really well, but definitely the industry is still suffering and so we're really delighted to be able to deliver this this weekend.

"The team that are behind it have worked really hard, the artists have all really bought into it, and it's going to be a fantastic weekend."

Also on the lineup is local artist Andrew Cushin. The 22-year-old rose to fame after being championed by Noel Gallagher, signing with the Strap Originals label - owned by Libertines legend Pete Doherty.

He says it is a dream to be supporting them this weekend.

Andrew said playing a home town gig was always special, adding: "Hopefully a couple of people actually know the words.

"It's always good doing Newcastle. We're playing the NX in October, thats going to be the next big headline show, so hopefully we can pick up a few fans here this weekend...

"[Also] I don't have to change my accent when i'm up on stage here - there's nothing to hide."

The event starts on Thursday night (9 June) with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and will run until Sunday.

