Two teenagers have been cleared of murdering a father in Cramlington at the direction of a trial judge.

Seven teenagers have been standing trial accused of killing Danny Humble in an alleged attack as he made his way home from a night out with his partner in the Northumberland town in May last year.

It was claimed in court, during the trial, that the 35-year-old was attacked following joking from the youths about him looking like one of the television stars Ant and Dec.

On Thursday (9 June) defendants Izaak Little, 18, of Blackthorn Drive, Blyth, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found not guilty at the direction of the judge trying the case at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Justice Bennathan told jurors: "At the end of the prosecution case or very nearly at the end, the trial judge has a duty to review matters and decide if the cases of any defendants on any charge should go any further or if the case should be brought to an end.

"In this case I've carried out that review and I've applied legal tests relevant to my responsibility but not to yours and I've decided the charge of murder faced by Izaak Little and (a youth) cannot carry on any further.

"This is my decision and my responsibility, not yours."

After asking the jury to confirm not guilty verdicts, the pair were discharged.

Kyros Robinson, 18, of Woodside Avenue, Seaton Delaval, Ethan Scott, 18, of Chester Grove, Blyth, Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Bailey Wilson, 18, of Mitford Avenue, Blyth and a 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, remain on trial and deny murdering Mr Humble on 28 May 2021.

The trial will continue next week.

