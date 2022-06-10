A1(M) closed due to lorry fire in County Durham

A stretch of the A1(M) has remained closed throughout the morning (10 June) because of a lorry fire.

National Highways says the vehicle, which was transporting paper, caught fire around 1:41am.

Durham Constabulary described the driver of the lorry as "shook up but uninjured."

The road was fully closed between junction 59 at Aycliffe and junction 58 at Burtree throughout the early hours and has remained closed southbound.

The fire was extinguished but emergency services are still on scene. Credit: National Highways

A diversion through Aycliffe village was implemented while emergency services worked on scene.

Road users are advised that delays to journeys are likely and to plan accordingly.