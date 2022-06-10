A stretch of the A1(M) has reopened after closing throughout the morning (10 June) due to a lorry fire.

National Highways says the vehicle, which was transporting paper, caught fire around 1:41am.

Durham Constabulary described the driver of the lorry as "shook up but uninjured."

The road was fully closed between junction 59 at Aycliffe and junction 58 at Burtree throughout the early hours and remained closed southbound until just after 1pm.

Traffic was congested for two miles at the time the last cones were removed, but has now returned to normal.