New data released by the NSPCC has revealed the number of child cruelty and neglect offences in the North East and Cumbria has increased by a fifth over the last two years.

In a Freedom of Information request to Cleveland Police, Cumbria Constabulary, Durham Constabulary and Northumbria Police, the leading child protection charity found there were 1,390 cases of adults neglecting, mistreating, or assaulting children recorded in 2021/22.

That is an average of three a day - which is a 20% increase over the last two years.

There were concerns the pandemic could increase household stress, children's vulnerability, and a disruption in normal services would lead to an increased risk of abuse.

Children concerned about domestic abuse can contact Childline 24 hours a day on 0800 1111 or by visiting the website.

Adults can contact the NSPCC helpline 24 hours a day on 0808 800 5000, or by visiting the website.

NSPCC CEO Sir Peter Wanless said: "The statistics we have released today demonstrate the worrying scale of abuse and neglect.

"The evidence from a series of reviews have shown where and how to better resource and support a child protection system that works better for all those who need it. Now is the time for action.

"It's vital to remember that child abuse can be prevented."

The total number of cruelty to children/young persons offences across forces in the North East and Cumbria for the year 2021/22 are:

324 in Cumbria - a rise of 55% in two years.

840 in Northumbria - a rise of 25% in two years.

1748 in Durham - a rise of 5% in two years.