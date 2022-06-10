A South Shields dog owner has praised firefighters who rescued her cocker spaniel when he became trapped under the roots of a fallen tree.

On Saturday (4 June), Fiona Reid and her eight-year-old daughter, Freya, were walking their cocker spaniel Baxter in Cleadon Park when they realised that he had gone missing.

While they were searching the park, they heard some familiar barks and Fiona found Baxter who had tumbled down a hole left behind by a fallen tree.

Fiona said: "When I realised he couldn’t get back out himself, I tried in vain for half-an-hour to rescue Baxter from the hole. But with no success.

"I could see that he was becoming increasingly distressed by the minute, and the more he panicked the more soil was coming down on top of him - making it harder to retrieve him."

At 3:35pm, Fiona made a 999 emergency call to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the Green Watch crew from South Shields Community Fire Station were on the scene within four minutes.

Fiona said: "I was very relieved when Baxter was rescued. The firefighters were great.

"They managed to free him in less than five-minutes, and at every step of the way they were trying to calm him down as he’d became agitated."

Station Manager Steven Bewick, from South Shields Community Fire Station, said: "It’s amazing just how quickly a fun stroll in the park can become tainted within the blink of an eye.

"Dogs are naturally inquisitive and they will always follow their nose to discover the next adventure.

"But as proven by Baxter’s misfortunes even some places that appear to be safe and fine," he added.

"We were happy to lend a hand and reunite Baxter and Fiona together to enjoy the rest of their walk in the peaceful surroundings."