Teesside Airshow returns on Saturday for a sell-out crowd after it was grounded for the past five years.

Twenty thousand people have secured their spots at the ticket-only event, which was planned to go ahead in 2020 before being cancelled due to Covid.

The programme for the airshow – the only one for 120 miles – features a 30-minute display from the world-famous Red Arrows, British Aerobatic Champions The Starlings, bringing high-octane close formation aerobatics, an L-39 Albatross display and the RAF Falcons, the UK’s premier military parachute display team and much more.

On ground level, revellers can enjoy with a motor show exhibition, displays by the Army, a motorcycle stunt show, a strongman contest, fun fair, food and drink stalls and a chance to see the Rugby League World Cup statues in person.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "This airshow promises to be one of the biggest events of the summer and we’re proud to be hosting it at Teesside Airport, showing once again how it’s about much more than just flights to Alicante and raising its profile even further.

"I can’t wait to join the thousands of people from right across the region – and further afield – flocking there for a day to remember. It’s quite literally the only show in town, so if people don’t want to be disappointed, they need to grab their tickets before it’s too late."

Steve Davies, Director of SkyLive Air, said: “We always knew that the airshow would be massively popular judging by all the people asking for its return, but we’ve been blown away by the support.

"It’s been a long time in the making, but the signs are now going up at the airport and around the region to signpost people to the event, which boasts a packed programme showing off the best of British and much more besides."